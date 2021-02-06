State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 475,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 682.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 459,380 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

