State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 25,300 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 973.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $334.08 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

