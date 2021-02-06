Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

