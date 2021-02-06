Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

