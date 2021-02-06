Stably USD Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002768 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $769,691.54 and $1,615.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.01178139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.06494737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00034857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021976 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,659,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,721 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

