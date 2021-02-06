St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.75. St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.07.

About St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

