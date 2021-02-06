SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 1,017,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 795,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SRAX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SRAX worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

