Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.77.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $310.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average of $281.23. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.