SPINDLE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $239.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $388,269.29 and approximately $239.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.25 or 1.00402536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00030264 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.56 or 0.01198397 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00297361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00225268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001832 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

