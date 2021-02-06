Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $68.40. Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 212,855 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £350.99 million and a PE ratio of 83.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

