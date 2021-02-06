Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Invests $3.94 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 219,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 4.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $17.27 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.