Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Invests $242,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after buying an additional 925,761 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after buying an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,559,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 707,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

