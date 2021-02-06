Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 18,321 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $69.21 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTLA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

In other news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,569,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,682. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

