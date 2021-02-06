SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

