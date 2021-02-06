South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

