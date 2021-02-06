Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 417 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

