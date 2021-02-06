Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

