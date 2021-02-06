Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $162.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

