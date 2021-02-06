Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

LOW opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average of $161.57. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.