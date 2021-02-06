Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 156 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IWB stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $220.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

