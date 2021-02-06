SolarCoin (SLR) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $440.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00412712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,177,490 coins and its circulating supply is 63,001,871 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

