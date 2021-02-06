Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

SOHU stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $734.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.13.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

