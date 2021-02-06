Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 293.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 835,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

