Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 30,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,066,700.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $2,678,800.00.

SMAR opened at $76.19 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

