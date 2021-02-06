Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Reaches $947,638.09

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $947,638.09 and approximately $215,262.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00115207 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

