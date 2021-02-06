Smart Money Group LLC Has $421,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 250.8% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 361,492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 294.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 255.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Apple by 300.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,752,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 255.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.71. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.