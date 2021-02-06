SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.94.

SM stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

