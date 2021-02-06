SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,784. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.