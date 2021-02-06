SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Proofpoint comprises approximately 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,668,000 after purchasing an additional 190,958 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 408,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 167,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

