SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

IAC stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $249.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

