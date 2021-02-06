SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

STWD stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

