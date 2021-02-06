SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 1,703 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 1,171,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,285,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.41 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.