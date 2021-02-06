SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -215.23 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

