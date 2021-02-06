SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after buying an additional 947,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after buying an additional 581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.