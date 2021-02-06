SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

