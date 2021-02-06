SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

