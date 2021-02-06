Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.