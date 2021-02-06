Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 1,069,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,329.4 days.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

