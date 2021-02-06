Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 124178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.45.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

