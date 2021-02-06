Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 39,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 57,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$15.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.58.

About Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the hydrocarbon resources of VMM 37 Block, which covers 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.