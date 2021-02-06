Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.8 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

SLAB stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.70.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

