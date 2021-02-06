Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.8 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.
SLAB stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
