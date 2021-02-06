Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.70.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7,606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.