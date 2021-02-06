Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.70.
Shares of SLAB opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7,606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.