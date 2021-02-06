Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $729,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

