Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,163 Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHI opened at $12.58 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

