Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

