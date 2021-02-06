Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $17.51 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 17.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,038 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

