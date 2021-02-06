Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $149.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40.

