Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021 // Comments off

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.92 ($52.85).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €49.37 ($58.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.