Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.92 ($52.85).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €49.37 ($58.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

