Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

