ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Raised to $45.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

SSTI opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.75.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,125.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

